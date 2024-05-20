Gold prices hit record high fueled by US rate cut speculation and geopolitical tensions. Spot gold price reached $2450.49 per ounce. Central banks continue to accumulate gold. Silver prices also surged to multi-year highs driven by investment and industrial demand.
