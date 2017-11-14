Gold hits one-week low as higher US yields weigh

Gold hit a one-week low on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury yields touched fresh highs as investors priced in a rate hike next month, but the precious metal’s losses were limited by rising uncertainty over the U.S. growth outlook. Yields on two-year U.S …
