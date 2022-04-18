Gold hits over 1-month high as Ukraine crisis weakens risk appetite

March, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis soured risk sentiment and drove investors to the safety of bullion. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,984.58 per ounce, as of 0202 GMT, hitting its highest since March 14 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises amid haven demand but outlook appears bearish - April 18, 2022
- Gold prices today surge to highest in over 1 month, silver rates jump - April 18, 2022
- Gold discount in India falls despite prices rising over over 1-month high - April 17, 2022