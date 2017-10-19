Gold prices touched the lowest in more than one week on Thursday, as the dollar stood firm on rising U.S. Treasury yields, with investors focusing on who would replace Janet Yellen as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week low as dollar holds firm - October 19, 2017
- Gold hits over 1-week low as dollar holds firm - October 19, 2017
- Gold Prices Down In Asia After Regional Data Sets, India Demand In Focus - October 18, 2017