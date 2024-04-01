Gold prices rose to a record high on Monday, as a softer U.S. inflation report cemented bets that the Federal Reserve would deliver its first interest rate cut of the year in June.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India gold prices soar to record high, dampening demand, dealers say - April 1, 2024
- Gold hits record high as soft US data cements June rate cut bets - April 1, 2024
- Global gold price spike a new impetus to boost gold production - April 1, 2024