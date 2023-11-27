Gold prices have climbed to a six-month high as traders bet that interest rates have peaked. The safe-haven asset has climbed to $2,009 an ounce and briefly hit a six-month top of $2,017.82. It comes as money markets expect that interest rates will not move higher in the US,
