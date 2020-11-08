Gold bounced to a more than three-week peak on Thursday as increasing bets of a Joe Biden victory in the close U.S. election boosted hopes for larger stimulus and dented the dollar, ahead of a Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India’s gold demand remained subdued in Q3, but the momentum is picking up - November 8, 2020
- Gold hits three-week peak as dollar wilts on Biden victory bets - November 8, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the verge of a breakdown to 1,900 - November 8, 2020