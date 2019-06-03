Gold hits two-month high as recession worries drive safe-haven demand

U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,314.40 an ounce. Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest in more than two months, with investors seeking refuge in safe-haven assets as heightened Sino-U.S. trade …
