Gold prices are moving higher once again. Traders are feeling a lot more comfortable with the fact that the Fed isn’t going to change its monetary policy anytime soon, and this is keeping the dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hold on to its gains - December 17, 2020
- Price gains in gold, silver and bulls have momentum - December 17, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD moves above $1870 level, eyeing monthly tops - December 17, 2020