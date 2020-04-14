Gold prices jump to fresh seven-year highs and hold the fort in the 1720s in Asia. USD/JPY moving to fresh lows, supporting gold higher as US dollar slides. The US dollar was soft on Monday and with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hold the fort in the $1,720s as risk appetite deteriorates - April 13, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Gapped Lower To Kick Off The Week - April 13, 2020
- Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits eight-year’s highs, trades above $1700/oz - April 13, 2020