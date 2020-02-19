Feb 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady above the key $1,600 mark on Wednesday as an uptick in equities due to a drop in new virus cases was kept in check by fears about the economic fallout of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus - February 18, 2020
- Gold (GC) Technical Analysis Price Futures – Big Price Surge after Overtaking Resistance Cluster - February 18, 2020
- Gold eases as drop in virus cases lifts risk appetite - February 18, 2020