Gold prices steadied above the key $1,800 per ounce level on Thursday as a weak U.S. dollar, which makes bullion attractive for holders of other currencies, balanced pressure from firm Treasury yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds above $1,800 as weak dollar checks yield pressure - December 29, 2021
- Gold Picks Up Heading Into the New Year - December 29, 2021
- Sumo Sushi & Bento Announces 50k Gold Raffle Draw Winner of UAE’s First Gold Sushi Box - December 29, 2021