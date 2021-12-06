Gold held onto Friday’s gain amid risk-off sentiment as investors weigh mixed labor data from the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt and the threat of the omicron variant. Data Friday showed U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds advance as coronavirus adds to risks for global growth - December 6, 2021
- Rand remains volatile as gold price drops and amid Omricon Covid-19 jitters - December 6, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined below 100/200-DMAs confluence resistance - December 6, 2021