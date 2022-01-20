Gold prices on Thursday steadied near a two-month high hit in the previous session, with higher U.S. Treasury yields preventing any gains amid caution building around developments at the U.S. Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds around 2-month peaks as firmer U.S. yields weigh - January 19, 2022
- Gold trading at Rs 49,160 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 63,200/kg - January 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from two-month high as yields rebound, focus on $1,825 - January 19, 2022