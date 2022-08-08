Gold Holds Drop After US Jobs Data Support Rate-Hike Outlook

Gold held its biggest decline in two weeks after strong US jobs growth tempered recession fears, suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to persist with steep interest-rate hikes to curb inflation.
