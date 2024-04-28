Gold prices rose on Friday, erasing some of the earlier weekly losses, driven by mixed U.S. economic data and underlying strength from China’s gold demand, ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds firm after US inflation data - April 28, 2024
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 28 April, Sunday - April 28, 2024
- Gold pocketwatch belonging to Titanic’s richest passenger sells for £1,175,000 - April 28, 2024