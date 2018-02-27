Gold holds ground ahead of testimony by Fed’s Powell

Gold prices held their ground on Tuesday as nervous investors awaited testimony from the new chair of the U.S. central bank, but an analyst warned bullion was vulnerable to profit taking. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,333.15 an ounce at 0950 GMT.
