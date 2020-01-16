Gold prices held steady on Thursday after the United States and China signed a preliminary trade deal, as investors worried that a number of sore issues remained unresolved between the world’s two top …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds ground amid worries over Sino-U.S. trade deal - January 16, 2020
- In Another Bullish Development, Yamana Gold Exceeds Yearly Production Guidance - January 15, 2020
- Bridgewater sees an explosion in gold prices amid ‘frothy’ market climate - January 15, 2020