Gold prices fell 1% last week after data showed that U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February and producer prices rose more than expected, reducing hopes around early Fed rate cuts. Higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits Bull Flag confirmation and central banks’ verdicts - March 18, 2024
- Gold holds ground as investors seek direction from Fed - March 18, 2024
- Gold prices easier - March 18, 2024