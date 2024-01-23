Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as investors looked forward to more U.S. economic data this week that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds ground as markets look ahead for more Fed cues - January 23, 2024
- Silver price today: Prices at $22.32 per ounce - January 23, 2024
- Market watch: EGX loses EGP 17 bln on Tuesday; gold prices increase - January 23, 2024