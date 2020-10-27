Gold steadied to trade near $1,900 an ounce as investors weighed fading prospects for fiscal aid before next week’s U.S. presidential election and losses in equities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Holds Its Ground as Traders Weigh Stimulus, Equity Selloff - October 26, 2020
- Gold prices near session highs but reaction is muted to drop in U.S. new home sales - October 26, 2020
- Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group - October 26, 2020