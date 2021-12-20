Gold holds near 3-week high on Omicron jitters

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, hovering near a three-week high hit in the previous session, as fears over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal.
