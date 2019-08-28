Spot gold was steady at $1,542.90 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures inched up 0.1% to $1,553.30 an ounce. Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, trading close to a more than six-year high on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds near six-year high on economic gloom - August 27, 2019
- Gold holds near six-year high on economic gloom - August 27, 2019
- Russia’s defense-focused bank steps up gold purchases: Finance Minister - August 27, 2019