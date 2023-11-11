Gold held on to some gains on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the need for higher interest rates to rein in inflation, while auto-catalyst palladium fell below the $1,000 an ounce level for the first time since 2018.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds some gains after Fed’s Powell speaks; palladium sinks - November 11, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Powell’s hawkish remarks push gold lower, palladium slumps - November 11, 2023
- Gold prices drop in Pakistan - November 11, 2023