“The to and fro between the two parties surrounding the first phase of the deal is keeping prices in a tight range,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said. “Lingering global economic scenario and a weaker …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds steady amid lingering doubts over US-China trade deal - November 19, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady amid lingering doubts over U.S.-China trade deal - November 19, 2019
- Gold prices fall today after a sharp rise, silver rates edge lower - November 18, 2019