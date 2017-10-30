Gold held steady early on Tuesday as the dollar eased after … The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady and roughly maintain its ambitious price forecasts on Tuesday, pointing to signs of growing strength in the economy that policymakers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds steady as dollar eases - October 30, 2017
- Has Eldorado Gold Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew? - October 30, 2017
- Gold Market Shouldn’t Fear Powell Or Taylor-Led Fed - October 30, 2017