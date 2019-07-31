Gold was mostly unchanged in early Asian trade on Wednesday … move is a one-time cut or the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle. U.S. consumer spending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds steady as investors await Fed decision - July 30, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors await Fed decision - July 30, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise After BoJ and Ahead of Fed - July 30, 2019