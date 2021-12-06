Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants weighed the prospect of a faster ending to pandemic-era asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve after data suggested the labour market was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady as investors weigh faster Fed taper prospects - December 5, 2021
- Gold holds steady as investors weigh faster Fed taper prospects - December 5, 2021
- Gold Holds Advance as Virus Adds to Risks for Global Growth - December 5, 2021