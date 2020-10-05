Gold prices were little changed on Monday, as investors sought more clarity on developments in U.S. President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes Trump’s health updates, levels to watch – Confluence Detector - October 5, 2020
- Gold holds steady as market eyes Trump’s health - October 5, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal down nearly 1%; support seen at Rs 49,800 - October 5, 2020