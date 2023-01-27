Gold prices steadied on Friday after robust U.S. economic data was seen as fodder for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer, but caution ahead of inflation data and the policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rally pauses around 9-month highs as U.S. inflation data elicits mild reaction - January 27, 2023
- Gold holds steady as traders eye U.S. inflation data - January 27, 2023
- Indian dealers offer hefty discounts as high prices dent sales - January 27, 2023