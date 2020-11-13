Gold prices were little changed on Friday, as fears of an economic impact due to a surge in global cases of Covid-19 countered optimism from the developments in a potential vaccine.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds steady as virus wave offsets vaccine hopes - November 12, 2020
- Gold’s Sparkle Dims This Diwali as Record Prices Bite (Podcast) - November 12, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as virus wave offsets vaccine hopes - November 12, 2020