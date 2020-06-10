Gold gains some traction for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Weaker USD, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the move up. The upbeat market mood might cap gains ahead of the key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds steady below $1720 level, FOMC eyed for fresh impetus - June 10, 2020
- Gold gains as equity rally pauses ahead of Fed verdict - June 10, 2020
- More People Are Turning To Gold As An Investment, Maybe You Should Too - June 10, 2020