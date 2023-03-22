Gold prices ticked higher but traded in a relatively tight range on Wednesday as investors hunkered down for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,945.55 per ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Uptrend intact if bruised ahead of the FOMC meeting - March 22, 2023
- Gold holds tight range as Fed verdict nears - March 22, 2023
- Gold price tumbled by ₹480 to ₹58,770 per 10 gram on Wednesday - March 22, 2023