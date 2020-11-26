Gold Hovers Above $1,800 as U.S. Data Disappoints, ETFs Decline

Gold continued to hover above $1,800 an ounce after disappointing economic data pointed to a rocky recovery in the U.S., while bullion-backed exchange-traded funds saw further outflows.
