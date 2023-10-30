Gold prices hovered atop the key $2,000 level on Monday as an escalating Middle East conflict kept the safe-haven metal increasingly in demand among investors as they now gear up for the U.S. Federal Reserve policy’s meeting this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hovers above $2000 mark as Middle East conflict boosts safety rush - October 30, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates for your city - October 30, 2023
- Gold Silver Prices Today: Gold rates fall as investors await Fed policy meet outcome; silver jumps Rs 1,000/kg - October 30, 2023