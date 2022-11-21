Gold prices moved little on Monday but hovered around key support levels as markets sought more clarity on the path of U.S. monetary policy in the coming months, while copper prices were muted as more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hovers around $1,750, copper muted as hawkish Fed fears persist - November 20, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold stalls for cenbank interest rate cues - November 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Lower as Investors Seek More Clarity from Federal Reserve - November 20, 2022