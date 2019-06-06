Gold imports by India grew 36% in May from a year earlier as jewelers and customers rushed to buy after prices declined to the lowest level this year. Overseas purchases rose to 105.8 tons last month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Imports by India Jump in May as Prices Drop to Year’s Low - June 6, 2019
- Gold extends run to multimonth highs as dollar slumps - June 6, 2019
- Gold climbs towards 2019 highs on expectation of Fed rate cut - June 6, 2019