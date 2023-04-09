The significant fall in gold imports though has not helped in narrowing the country’s trade deficit — the difference between imports and exports …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Imports Dip 30% To $31.8 Billion In April-February 2023 - April 9, 2023
- India’s gold imports down 30 to USD 32 billion due to high customs duty, global uncertainties - April 9, 2023
- Decoding Impact Of Oil Prices Soar After OPEC+ Surprise Output Cut | Commodity Champions | CNBC-TV18 - April 9, 2023