Gold imports surge 72% in December on high demand, weak global prices

NEW DELHI: India’s gold imports rose by 71.52 per cent to $3.39 billion in December because of weak global prices and higher domestic demand. According to the commerce ministry’s data released today, silver imports too rose by 106 per cent to $197.26 …
