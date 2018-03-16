Gold improves from two-week low, still headed for weekly drop

A pure gold bar is seen in the ABLV bank head office in Riga, Latvia. Gold prices clawed up from a two-week low on Friday, with the metal generally tethered to the dollar this week, yet supported by persistent global political and trade tensions given the …
