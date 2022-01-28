Having said that, I believe that the major forces affecting the gold market in 2022 will be – similarly to last year’s – inflation and the Fed’s response to it. Considering things in isolation, high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold in 2022: Between Inflationary Rock and Hard Fed - January 28, 2022
- Gold faces worst week since November as prices push further under $1,800 - January 28, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds just above annual lows near $1790 as US data dump eyed - January 28, 2022