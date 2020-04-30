Gold has struggled to stay on the bid in an environment of getting businesses back to work. As nations seek to kick start economies, COVID-19 is lurking around the corner. Gold is currently trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold in the balance of COVID-19 waves of global resurgence - April 30, 2020
- Gold ends lower in volatile trading, posts a monthly gain of 6% - April 30, 2020
- Monster gains in mining stocks bode well for Gold and Silver - April 30, 2020