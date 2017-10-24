Gold inches down as dollar gains amid Fed chair speculation

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar amid speculation over who will be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chief. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,274.91 an ounce by 0053 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell about 0.2 …
