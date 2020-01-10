Gold inches down as easing US-Iran tensions whet risk appetite

Gold prices edged lower on Friday, having declined as much as 1% in the previous session, as de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors’ appetite for riskier …
