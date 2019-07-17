July 17 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, but still held above the psychological $1,400 level, as the dollar gained after robust U.S. retail sales tempered fears of a sharp downturn in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as strong U.S. retail sales lift dollar - July 16, 2019
- Oil Is Fueling the Commodities Rally: 2019 Halftime Report - July 16, 2019
- Gold inches down as strong U.S. retail sales lift dollar - July 16, 2019