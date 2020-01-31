Gold prices eased on Friday after the World Health Organization (WHO) said measures taken by China could control the coronavirus outbreak and surveys showed signs of stabilisation in the world’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold inches down as WHO eases virus fears, but set for monthly gain - January 31, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal down nearly 1%; could get support near 40,500 - January 30, 2020
- Gold eases on China data, but set for monthly gain amid virus fears - January 30, 2020