(RTTNews) – Following the steep drop seen in the previous session, the price of gold showed a modest move back to the upside during trading on Thursday. Gold for February delivery rose $7.20 or 0.4 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 63,270, silver unchanged at Rs 76,600 - January 5, 2024
- Why gold at Costco is a terrible investment and what to buy instead - January 5, 2024
- Elon Musk drops price of X gold checks amid rampant crypto scams - January 5, 2024