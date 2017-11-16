Gold inches higher as U.S. economic data cloud Fed view

Gold has been held to a tight trading band of about $24 so far this month. Gold prices on Thursday are set to recoup some of what they lost a day earlier, as U.S. economic data fed uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s path for interest-rate hikes.
