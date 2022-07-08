Gold inches higher as yields dip, faces weekly loss on dollar strength

Gold was marginally up on Friday on a dip in U.S. Treasury yields, but an elevated dollar set prices up for their biggest weekly drop in eight by dampening bullion’s demand. Spot gold firmed 0.2% to …
