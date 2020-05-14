Gold inches higher on US stimulus talks; jobs data awaited

Gold rose slightly on Thursday as U.S. stimulus talks and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s downbeat economic assessments supported the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited U.S. initial …
